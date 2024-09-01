Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.37

Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.37 and traded as high as $14.05. Sinclair shares last traded at $13.92, with a volume of 413,128 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sinclair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Get Sinclair alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sinclair

Sinclair Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.93, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $923.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.36.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.40. Sinclair had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a positive return on equity of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $829.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sinclair, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sinclair Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sinclair

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBGI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sinclair by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,889,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,626,000 after buying an additional 78,793 shares during the last quarter. Alden Global Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Alden Global Capital LLC now owns 645,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after purchasing an additional 298,508 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair by 52.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 114,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 39,624 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,359,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.