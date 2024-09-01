SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.54

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$13.54 and traded as low as C$12.55. SIR Royalty Income Fund shares last traded at C$12.56, with a volume of 2,300 shares trading hands.
SIR Royalty Income Fund Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$105.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 2.53.
SIR Royalty Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. SIR Royalty Income Fund’s payout ratio is 50.00%.
SIR Royalty Income Fund Company Profile
SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.
