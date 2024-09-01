SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.54

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$13.54 and traded as low as C$12.55. SIR Royalty Income Fund shares last traded at C$12.56, with a volume of 2,300 shares trading hands.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$105.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 2.53.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. SIR Royalty Income Fund’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Insider Activity at SIR Royalty Income Fund

SIR Royalty Income Fund Company Profile

In other news, insider Lembit Janes bought 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$11.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,050.00. Company insiders own 28.33% of the company’s stock.

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

