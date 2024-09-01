SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 633,800 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the July 31st total of 518,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 199,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on SJW Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SJW Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

SJW Group Stock Performance

Shares of SJW traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.99. The company had a trading volume of 109,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,404. SJW Group has a 52-week low of $51.17 and a 52-week high of $70.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.39.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $176.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.10 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 12.48%. On average, analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

SJW Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 60.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SJW Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,465,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,136,000 after acquiring an additional 78,289 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 17.5% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,565,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,877,000 after purchasing an additional 233,601 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,363,000 after purchasing an additional 27,301 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 474,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,015,000 after purchasing an additional 66,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

