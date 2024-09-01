Skyline Advisors Inc. Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Skyline Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,703 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 0.7% of Skyline Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Skyline Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $16,700,000. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 267.3% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Steph & Co. increased its position in Adobe by 63.8% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 16.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd increased its position in Adobe by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd now owns 6,530 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective (down from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Adobe from $554.00 to $529.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Melius lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.38.

Adobe Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $4.78 on Friday, reaching $574.41. 1,982,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,201,657. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $254.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.61, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $433.97 and a one year high of $638.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $549.50 and a 200 day moving average of $519.90.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $258,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,556,346. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $258,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,556,346. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total value of $13,602,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,576,802.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,523 shares of company stock worth $14,994,277. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.