SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Research Coverage Started at William Blair

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SEDG has been the subject of several other research reports. Northland Securities cut SolarEdge Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $83.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.60.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 2.3 %

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $24.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.52. SolarEdge Technologies has a twelve month low of $19.81 and a twelve month high of $167.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 5.10.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $265.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.31 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.00% and a negative net margin of 33.86%. The company’s revenue was down 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post -8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 20,293.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 103,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,716,000 after purchasing an additional 103,293 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 139,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,098,000 after acquiring an additional 20,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 374.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

