Solayer SOL Price Tops $134.80 on Major Exchanges (SSOL)

Solayer SOL (SSOL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Solayer SOL has a market capitalization of $90.19 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Solayer SOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solayer SOL token can currently be bought for $134.80 or 0.00232429 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Solayer SOL has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Solayer SOL alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000093 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Solayer SOL Profile

Solayer SOL’s total supply is 863,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 669,065 tokens. Solayer SOL’s official Twitter account is @solayer_labs. Solayer SOL’s official website is solayer.org.

Solayer SOL Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solayer SOL (sSOL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Solayer SOL has a current supply of 859,202.04569658. The last known price of Solayer SOL is 136.09108652 USD and is down -3.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,045,246.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://solayer.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solayer SOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solayer SOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solayer SOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Solayer SOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solayer SOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.