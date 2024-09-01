Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH) versus Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Financial Survey

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) and Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Bit Digital and Soluna, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bit Digital 0 0 2 0 3.00 Soluna 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bit Digital presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 86.34%. Given Bit Digital’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bit Digital is more favorable than Soluna.

Risk and Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Bit Digital has a beta of 4.9, meaning that its share price is 390% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Soluna has a beta of 2.96, meaning that its share price is 196% more volatile than the S&P 500.

47.7% of Bit Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.2% of Soluna shares are held by institutional investors. 41.3% of Bit Digital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of Soluna shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bit Digital and Soluna’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bit Digital 33.30% -1.48% -1.28% Soluna -77.32% -43.44% -24.06%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bit Digital and Soluna’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bit Digital $86.85 million 3.06 -$13.89 million $0.30 10.73 Soluna $21.07 million 1.08 -$29.20 million ($23.20) -0.17

Bit Digital has higher revenue and earnings than Soluna. Soluna is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bit Digital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bit Digital beats Soluna on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bit Digital

Bit Digital, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc. in September 2020. Bit Digital, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Soluna

Soluna Holdings, Inc. together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining of cryptocurrency through data centers. It operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Data Center Hosting. The company also operates in the blockchain business. In addition, the company develops and builds modular data centers that use for cryptocurrency mining. Further, it provides data center hosting services, including electrical power and network connectivity to cryptocurrency mining customers. The company was formerly known as Mechanical Technology Inc and as changed to Soluna Holdings, Inc. Soluna Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1961 and is headquartered in Albany, New York.

