Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Short Interest Update

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the July 31st total of 1,930,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 786,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Sonoco Products Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Sonoco Products stock traded up $1.23 on Friday, hitting $56.57. 1,150,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,596. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.68. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $53.00 and a one year high of $56.77.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 52.53%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SON. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Sonoco Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Sonoco Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Read Our Latest Report on SON

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonoco Products

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SON. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 13,464.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,980,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,441,000 after buying an additional 1,965,698 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,387,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 724,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,485,000 after acquiring an additional 371,096 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,275,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,264,000 after purchasing an additional 300,697 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,631,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,465,000 after purchasing an additional 261,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.