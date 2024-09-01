South32 Limited (SOUHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 20th

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1426 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, October 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This is a boost from South32’s previous dividend of $0.02.

South32 Price Performance

OTCMKTS SOUHY opened at $10.55 on Friday. South32 has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $13.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of South32 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of South32 to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About South32

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, India, China, Japan, the Middle East, Mozambique, the Netherlands, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

