S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in S&P Global by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in S&P Global by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other S&P Global news, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $245,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,816.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total transaction of $3,385,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,915,443.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $245,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,816.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,862 shares of company stock worth $8,645,727. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on S&P Global from $532.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $530.75.

S&P Global Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $513.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $340.49 and a one year high of $514.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $480.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $445.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.64 billion, a PE ratio of 57.54, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

