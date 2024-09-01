S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 17,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,678,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,403,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $618,369,000 after purchasing an additional 190,758 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in S&P Global by 107.2% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 5,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 247,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,219,000 after buying an additional 5,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 475,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,670,000 after buying an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $1,327,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,205.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total transaction of $3,687,567.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $1,327,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,205.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,862 shares of company stock worth $8,645,727 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on S&P Global from $486.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $530.75.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $5.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $513.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,245,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,968. The stock has a market cap of $160.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.54, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $480.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $445.46. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $340.49 and a 52-week high of $514.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.37. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Further Reading

