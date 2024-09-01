SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Position Lifted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.30% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $97,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 364.3% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $416.21 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $323.21 and a 52-week high of $416.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $400.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $393.03.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

