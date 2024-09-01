SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 364.3% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $416.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $400.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $392.95. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $323.21 and a twelve month high of $416.55.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

