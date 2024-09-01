SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 687,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,721 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 3.7% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Klingman & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.20% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $55,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPYG. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $262,606,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,276,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 282.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,192,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,392,000 after buying an additional 1,619,888 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,116,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,911.7% during the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,083,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,464,000 after buying an additional 1,047,102 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPYG opened at $80.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.70. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $56.78 and a twelve month high of $84.16. The firm has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

