SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 16,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $921,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,446.7% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 31,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 16,916 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.75. 1,373,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,384,741. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.70. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $56.78 and a 1-year high of $84.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

