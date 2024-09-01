SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY) Position Reduced by Auxano Advisors LLC

Auxano Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) by 57.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,623 shares during the quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.34% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RLY. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,906,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,590,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 638,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,385,000 after buying an additional 206,545 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 985,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,835,000 after buying an additional 40,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,050,000.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $28.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,702. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.82. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a one year low of $25.74 and a one year high of $29.09. The firm has a market cap of $564.22 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.50.

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

