Spinnaker Trust Buys 467 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 204.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 475,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,953,000 after purchasing an additional 319,528 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 10,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 48,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,521. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 52-week low of $29.12 and a 52-week high of $35.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.05.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.2495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

