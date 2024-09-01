Spinnaker Trust Reduces Stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS)

Spinnaker Trust reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS – Free Report) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XHS. WBI Investments LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 29,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XHS traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.87. 3,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,537. The company has a market cap of $89.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.92. SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF has a 52 week low of $77.76 and a 52 week high of $100.30.

About SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF

The SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (XHS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care services companies, as defined by GICS. XHS was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

