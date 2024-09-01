Spire Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,099 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,279,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,701,000 after purchasing an additional 242,442 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,762,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789,788 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,681,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,870,000 after acquiring an additional 617,900 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,754,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,772,000 after purchasing an additional 54,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in Altria Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,225,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,110,000 after purchasing an additional 64,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus raised shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.08.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.77. 8,010,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,702,633. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.53. The firm has a market cap of $91.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $53.82.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 82.01%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

