Spire Wealth Management Decreases Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,854 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $8,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth $259,509,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 861,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,076,268,000 after acquiring an additional 174,397 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 356,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,660,000 after acquiring an additional 82,699 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 152,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,975,000 after acquiring an additional 80,530 shares during the period. Finally, Westwind Capital raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 891.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westwind Capital now owns 69,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,382,000 after acquiring an additional 62,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE FICO traded up $16.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,730.27. The stock had a trading volume of 119,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,344. The company has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a PE ratio of 90.83, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,623.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,398.94. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $811.99 and a twelve month high of $1,818.02.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $447.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.53 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.94% and a negative return on equity of 60.67%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on FICO shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Fair Isaac to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,515.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,735.00, for a total transaction of $3,123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director James Kirsner sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,697.06, for a total value of $5,091,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,065,174.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,735.00, for a total value of $3,123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,891 shares of company stock valued at $38,037,731 in the last three months. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

