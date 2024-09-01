Spire Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Free Report) by 25.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,602 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kades & Cheifetz LLC grew its position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 431,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,147,000 after buying an additional 209,183 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 200,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 160.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 184,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 113,777 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 1,464.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 183,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 172,112 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 96,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 12,007 shares in the last quarter.

Get Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF alerts:

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HNDL traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $21.98. The company had a trading volume of 68,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,112. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a 1 year low of $18.30 and a 1 year high of $21.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.57.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Cuts Dividend

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%.

(Free Report)

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.