Spire Wealth Management Has $1.52 Million Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. LongView Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MGC traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $203.02. The stock had a trading volume of 47,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,488. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $198.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.31. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $145.94 and a 52 week high of $204.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

