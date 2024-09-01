Spire Wealth Management Has $9.12 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $9,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $303,994,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,379,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,690,000 after buying an additional 227,252 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 392.0% during the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 254,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,386,000 after buying an additional 203,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 198.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 272,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,581,000 after buying an additional 181,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,512,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,533,000 after buying an additional 146,971 shares during the last quarter.

IWB traded up $2.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $309.06. 3,109,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,457. The business’s 50 day moving average is $300.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.22. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $224.41 and a fifty-two week high of $309.61. The stock has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

