Spire Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5,762.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 115,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,609,000 after purchasing an additional 113,633 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,549,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 50,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOX traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,808. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.31. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $100.32 and a 12-month high of $142.20.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

