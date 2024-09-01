Spire Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VBR. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 153.5% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA VBR traded up $1.39 on Friday, hitting $198.45. The stock had a trading volume of 206,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,277. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $148.75 and a 52-week high of $201.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $189.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.30. The stock has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

