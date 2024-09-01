Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM) Shares Sold by Auxano Advisors LLC

Auxano Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the period. Sprott Gold Miners ETF makes up about 0.8% of Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Auxano Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.19% of Sprott Gold Miners ETF worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGDM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Sprott Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

SGDM stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $30.46. The company had a trading volume of 10,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,735. Sprott Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $20.72 and a 1 year high of $31.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.90 and its 200 day moving average is $26.73. The company has a market cap of $274.44 million, a P/E ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.70.

Sprott Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Gold Miners ETF (SGDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an equity index of gold mining firms. Firms with higher revenue growth, lower debt to equity and higher free cash flow yield receive more weight. SGDM was launched on Jul 15, 2014 and is managed by Sprott.

