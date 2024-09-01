Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.79.

STGW has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

In other Stagwell news, Director Bradley J. Gross sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STGW. Quarry LP bought a new position in Stagwell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Stagwell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Stagwell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stagwell by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Stagwell by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. 35.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:STGW opened at $7.19 on Friday. Stagwell has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $7.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.67 and a beta of 1.36.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Stagwell had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $671.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Stagwell’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Stagwell will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

