Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 241,400 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the July 31st total of 291,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 54.9 days.

Standard Chartered Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SCBFF opened at $10.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.93. The company has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Standard Chartered has a 52-week low of $7.06 and a 52-week high of $10.17.

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter. Standard Chartered had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 8.56%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Standard Chartered will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Standard Chartered Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 1.05%. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SCBFF shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Standard Chartered to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group upgraded Standard Chartered to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

