Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Sells 167 Shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. owned about 0.36% of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 183.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Avalon Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000.

Shares of NLR stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $75.56. 13,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,066. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.14 million, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.90. VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF has a one year low of $64.00 and a one year high of $89.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.55.

VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF Profile

The VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in the global nuclear energy industry. NLR was launched on Aug 13, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

