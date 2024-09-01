Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,332,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 179.4% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 100,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,660,000 after acquiring an additional 17,890 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $972,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total transaction of $107,153.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,912.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $286,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,531,729.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total transaction of $107,153.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,912.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,538 shares of company stock worth $667,793. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HSY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Hershey from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.79.

NYSE HSY traded up $1.36 on Friday, hitting $193.06. 1,325,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,059. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.82 and a fifty-two week high of $219.92. The company has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $192.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.16.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.31%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

