Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Has $2.67 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.1% of Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.13. 3,489,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,247,506. The company has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $95.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.36.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

