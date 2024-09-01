Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Sells 9,082 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,082 shares during the quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

MUB stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.67. 3,349,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,434,267. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.12.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

