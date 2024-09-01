Stevens Capital Partners Acquires 699 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Stevens Capital Partners raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.7% of Stevens Capital Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Stevens Capital Partners’ holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDYV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 663.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,137,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726,536 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,237,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,029,000 after purchasing an additional 721,830 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 10,168.0% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 554,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,292,000 after purchasing an additional 549,277 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 242.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 529,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,231,000 after purchasing an additional 374,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,972,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $78.98. The stock had a trading volume of 36,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,347. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $59.67 and a one year high of $79.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.08.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

