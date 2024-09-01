Stevens Capital Partners Reduces Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Stevens Capital Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Partners’ holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHF. FSA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 299.5% in the 1st quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,873.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,738.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SCHF traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,446,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,631,312. The stock has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.75. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $40.89.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

