Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Acquires 4,400 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. raised its position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 328,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Axos Financial comprises 4.2% of Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. owned 0.58% of Axos Financial worth $18,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 816.7% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Axos Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Axos Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AX traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.43. 469,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,792. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.05 and a 52 week high of $79.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $484.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AX has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AX

Axos Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.