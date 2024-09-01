Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Takes $6.72 Million Position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 480,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,717,000. Eastern Bankshares accounts for approximately 1.5% of Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. owned 0.27% of Eastern Bankshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EBC. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter worth $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the first quarter worth $126,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the first quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Eastern Bankshares Price Performance

Eastern Bankshares stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.97. 885,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,892. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $17.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.99.

Eastern Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Eastern Bankshares ( NASDAQ:EBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 48.38% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $232.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 15.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eastern Bankshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares Profile

(Free Report)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.