Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Takes $6.72 Million Position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 480,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,717,000. Eastern Bankshares accounts for approximately 1.5% of Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. owned 0.27% of Eastern Bankshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EBC. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter worth $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the first quarter worth $126,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the first quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company’s stock.
Eastern Bankshares stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.97. 885,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,892. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $17.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.99.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 15.44%.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eastern Bankshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.
Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.
