StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

OpGen Price Performance

NASDAQ OPGN opened at $1.96 on Thursday. OpGen has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $38.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day moving average is $3.98.

Get OpGen alerts:

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 8th. The medical research company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. OpGen had a negative net margin of 997.34% and a negative return on equity of 1,827.76%. The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OpGen

OpGen Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OpGen stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in shares of OpGen, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OPGN Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 331,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp owned about 2.63% of OpGen as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.