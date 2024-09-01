StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
NASDAQ OPGN opened at $1.96 on Thursday. OpGen has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $38.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day moving average is $3.98.
OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 8th. The medical research company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. OpGen had a negative net margin of 997.34% and a negative return on equity of 1,827.76%. The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter.
OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.
