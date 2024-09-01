StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Trevena from $225.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Trevena Price Performance

TRVN stock opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average of $9.05. Trevena has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($9.25) by $9.02. The company had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Trevena will post -32.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Trevena

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trevena stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 797,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 4.61% of Trevena at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

