StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.
Energy Focus Price Performance
Shares of EFOI opened at $1.48 on Friday. Energy Focus has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $2.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.56.
About Energy Focus
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Energy Focus
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Veeva’s Stock Jumps on Stellar Q2 Results—Don’t Miss Out
- Stock Average Calculator
- Why Dell Can Continue Winning in AI and Beyond
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.