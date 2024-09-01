StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
GigaMedia Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GIGM opened at $1.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.31. The company has a market cap of $14.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.39. GigaMedia has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $1.50.
GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative return on equity of 9.33% and a negative net margin of 121.14%.
About GigaMedia
GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GigaMedia
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Veeva’s Stock Jumps on Stellar Q2 Results—Don’t Miss Out
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/26 – 8/30
Receive News & Ratings for GigaMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.