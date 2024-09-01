StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ POLA opened at $0.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average is $0.43. Polar Power has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $1.53. The company has a market cap of $5.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polar Power

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Polar Power stock. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) by 802.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,806,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,495,000 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 21.65% of Polar Power worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Polar Power Company Profile

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

Featured Stories

