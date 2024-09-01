StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of STRM stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Streamline Health Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $1.30. The firm has a market cap of $33.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.60.

Get Streamline Health Solutions alerts:

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 35.69% and a negative net margin of 85.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Streamline Health Solutions

About Streamline Health Solutions

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Streamline Health Solutions stock. Austin Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. ( NASDAQ:STRM Free Report ) by 100.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 935,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 468,242 shares during the period. Austin Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.59% of Streamline Health Solutions worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 31.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.