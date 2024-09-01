StockNews.com Upgrades Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) to “Buy”

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Radiant Logistics Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN RLGT opened at $6.37 on Friday. Radiant Logistics has a one year low of $4.83 and a one year high of $7.03. The stock has a market cap of $299.39 million, a PE ratio of 57.91 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Radiant Logistics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLGT. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 26.3% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,099,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,961,000 after buying an additional 228,828 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Radiant Logistics by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 9,824 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 498,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 91,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,905,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,291,000 after purchasing an additional 59,435 shares in the last quarter. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic, international air, and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload and intermodal services.

