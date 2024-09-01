Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Announces Earnings Results

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.38 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. Stratasys’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Stratasys updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.010-0.050 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $0.01-$0.05 EPS.

Shares of SSYS stock opened at $6.87 on Friday. Stratasys has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $15.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.71. The company has a market cap of $478.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.21.

SSYS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Stratasys from $23.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Stratasys from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stratasys in a report on Sunday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Stratasys from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Stratasys from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Stratasys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

