Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Issues Earnings Results

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.38 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Stratasys updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.010-0.050 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $0.01-$0.05 EPS.

Stratasys Stock Performance

SSYS opened at $6.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.71. The company has a market cap of $478.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.21. Stratasys has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $15.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Stratasys from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Stratasys in a report on Sunday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Stratasys from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Stratasys from $23.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

