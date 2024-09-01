Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.01-$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $570-$580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $631.62 million. Stratasys also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.010-0.050 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SSYS shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Stratasys from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Stratasys from $23.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Sunday, August 25th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Stratasys from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Stratasys currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.75.

Shares of Stratasys stock opened at $6.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.21. Stratasys has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $15.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.71.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $144.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.53 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. Research analysts forecast that Stratasys will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

