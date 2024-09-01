Sui (SUI) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $92.70 Million

Sui (SUI) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. In the last week, Sui has traded down 19% against the dollar. One Sui coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001362 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sui has a total market capitalization of $2.12 billion and approximately $92.70 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Sui Profile

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,679,963,750 coins. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork. The official website for Sui is sui.io/#.

Sui Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency . Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,679,963,749.6338882 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 0.7977271 USD and is down -3.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 311 active market(s) with $90,383,515.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sui should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sui using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

