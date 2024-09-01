Summit Financial LLC Acquires 27,831 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,831 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brogan Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 32,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 108,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after buying an additional 21,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,910,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,713. The firm has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.13 and a 200-day moving average of $49.25. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $39.51 and a 52 week high of $52.61.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

