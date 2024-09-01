Summit Financial LLC Buys 352 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 51,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter worth $1,543,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 46,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 9,368 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,877. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $71.27 and a 1-year high of $95.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.89. The company has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.4205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

