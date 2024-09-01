Summit Financial LLC Has $4.46 Million Stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Summit Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC owned 0.21% of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 271,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,349,000 after buying an additional 22,761 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,751,000 after buying an additional 11,735 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 91,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 36,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 23,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SLQD traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,132. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.64 and a 200-day moving average of $49.26. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.65 and a 12 month high of $50.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%.

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

